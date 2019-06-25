Poll Results: Bruce Lee Is the Greatest Lee of Them All

Here are the results of our poll about which Lee you should rename your school after when you finally decide to ditch Robert E. Lee:

As you can see, fictional Lees did poorly. The early results swung back and forth between Bruce Lee and Harper Lee for first place, but by midmorning Bruce had taken a lead that he never gave up. He’s the official winner, and therefore the most worthy of having your school named after.

Remember, these are official results, so no whining.