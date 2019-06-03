5 hours ago

The Inflation Rate Is Too Damn Low

The Federal Reserve is worried about inflation:

Fifteen years ago, Japan found itself stuck with a problem: sinking inflation, interest rates near zero and a limited ability to generate higher prices. Five years ago, Europe faced the same challenge.

The worry haunting Federal Reserve officials is that they will be caught in a similar trap within the next decade. This concern is animating their yearlong review taking center stage with a two-day research conference beginning Tuesday in Chicago….“We’re trying to think of ways of making that inflation 2% target highly credible, so that inflation averages around 2%, rather than only averaging 2% in good times and then averaging way less than that in bad times,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in February.

The fact that the Fed is “trying to think” of ways to increase inflation confirms what I’ve long thought: they don’t know how to do it. Neither did Japan’s central bank. Or Europe’s.

In theory, central banks are supposed to have absolute control over inflation. And in theory, maybe they do: flood the country with enough money for long enough and eventually inflation will rise. But the amount it takes in the face of a fundamentally deflationary economy is apparently so enormous that in practice it’s not always possible.

Most likely this has something to do with the aging of the population. Japan got there first, Europe got there next, and we’re inching in that direction too. What’s the answer to that?

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate