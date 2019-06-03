The Mysterious Trump-Biden-NYT-Ukraine Connection, Not Explained

Hmmm:
hahahahahahaha… oh man… looking forward to being lectured on the internet by the entire NYT politics team about why it’s actually good journalism to write a super flimsy hit piece and then immediately take a job for the people who benefitted from it. https://t.co/mlzAjVtv9I
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 3, 2019
The timeline here goes something like this:
- Trump wants Ukraine to re-open investigation into Joe Biden’s son.
- New York Times obligingly writes long, detailed story about Hunter Biden’s Ukraine adventures.
- Co-author of story turns out to be so close to the new Ukrainian president that one month later she is rewarded with a job as his spokesperson.
I dunno. Maybe this is all coincidence. But it smells a little fishy, doesn’t it?