Those of us who are not fashion experts have been puzzled for the past week over the dinner jacket President Trump wore to the state dinner at Buckingham Palace on Monday. Today, we finally have the definitive fashion story from the Daily Mail. Bottom line: Trump’s evening wear was even worse than we thought and the White House tailor wants us to know he had nothing to do with it. Here’s the front page teaser:
The Verdict Is In: Trump’s Evening Wear Is Hideous
