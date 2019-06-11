Trump: “I Have In My Hand . . .”

Did President Trump seriously pull a “I have in my hand…” today in front of reporters? Yes he did:
This is supposedly the “secret agreement” he has with Mexico in addition to the actual agreement that was made public a couple of days ago. Uh huh.
Did President Trump seriously pull a “I have in my hand…” today in front of reporters? Yes he did:
This is supposedly the “secret agreement” he has with Mexico in addition to the actual agreement that was made public a couple of days ago. Uh huh.
Coming soon: We’re going to introduce some major changes to the comments section. And we want your feedback.