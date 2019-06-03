Trump Visits the Queen and Gets an Itty Bitty Book

Let’s take a Twitter tour of President Trump’s state visit to Great Britain today:
Oh wow. The Queen is doing the absolute bare minimum for Trump’s visit and I’m here for every shady second. #TrumpUKVisit https://t.co/f6gV8uUgvd
— April (@ReignOfApril) June 3, 2019
Me: “Is Trump coming down this way?”
Police officer: “I believe so, sir.”
“Not a great turnout, is it?”
“I couldn’t possibly say, sir… [grins]”
“I was just remembering Obama’s visit…”
“[chuckles]” pic.twitter.com/8aVtJ27pkW
— Damon Evans (@damocrat) June 3, 2019
The Queen gave President Trump an *abridged* edition of Winston Churchill’s Second World War in a tacky red-and-gold binding. Never let it be said that HM lacks a sense of occasion.
— David Frum (@davidfrum) June 3, 2019
I don’t really know about the red carpet and the lack of crowds, but the abridged edition of Churchill’s World War II history? That’s priceless. I wonder if Trump has any idea of the implied insult here?