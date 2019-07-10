1 hour ago

ABC News Poll Shows Support for Abortion Rights Ticking Up

Hey, we have yet another abortion poll today. According to the latest ABC News poll, support for legal abortion is at an all-time high:

Intellectual honesty forces me to invoke Kevin’s Law here, just as I did for the recent Gallup poll that was slightly favorable toward the anti-abortion view. In the long-term, nothing has changed. The numbers for 2019 are identical to those in 1995, with some moderate bouncing around in between.

On the other hand, there has been a steady upward trend in “always legal” since 2010, and a surprisingly strong spike upward since 2013. It’s possible this represents a backlash to the recent spate of draconian abortion laws passed in a bunch of red states. To the extent that it seems like access to abortion might really be in danger—rather than just the subject of the usual jabber from conservatives—perhaps people with mushy opinions suddenly decide that they support abortion rights after all.

UPDATE: A Twitter follower points out that the ABC News chart is misleading because it doesn’t put the various polls on a proper timeline. Polls that are a month apart look the same as polls that are five years apart. Here’s a proper rendering of the data:

In reality, there’s no sharp spike in 2019. There’s just a steady increase in support for legal abortion since about 2010.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.