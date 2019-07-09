1 min ago

Are Your Goldfish Laughing With You or At You?

Does this guy look like he's laughing at your jokes?Xinhua via ZUMA

Psychologist Richard Wiseman has surveyed pet owners to find out what they think about their pets:

Over half of fish owners said their watery friends had a good sense of humour….The survey also asked people to evaluate themselves. “Fish owners were the happiest,” Wiseman reported on his Quirkology website.

I suppose I’d be pretty happy too if I were so dim that I thought my fish appreciated my jokes. Go ahead, fish owners, defend yourselves.

