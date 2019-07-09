Are Your Goldfish Laughing With You or At You?

Psychologist Richard Wiseman has surveyed pet owners to find out what they think about their pets:

Over half of fish owners said their watery friends had a good sense of humour….The survey also asked people to evaluate themselves. “Fish owners were the happiest,” Wiseman reported on his Quirkology website.

I suppose I’d be pretty happy too if I were so dim that I thought my fish appreciated my jokes. Go ahead, fish owners, defend yourselves.