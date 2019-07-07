British Ambassador Says Trump White House Is “Clumsy and Inept”

It looks like Great Britain may need to appoint a new ambassador to the US:

Sir Kim Darroch, one of Britain’s top diplomats, used secret cables and briefing notes to impugn Trump’s character, warning London that the White House was ‘uniquely dysfunctional’ and that the President’s career could end in ‘disgrace’….In the memos, seen by The Mail on Sunday following an unprecedented leak, Sir Kim: Describes bitter conflicts within Trump’s White House – verified by his own sources – as ‘knife fights’;

Warns that Trump could have been indebted to ‘dodgy Russians’;

Claims the President’s economic policies could wreck the world trade system;

Says the scandal-hit Presidency could ‘crash and burn’ and that ‘we could be at the beginning of a downward spiral… that leads to disgrace and downfall’;

Voices fears that Trump could still attack Iran. In one of the most sensitive documents, Sir Kim writes: ‘We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.’

In fairness, it doesn’t look like Darroch actually said much that you couldn’t glean from the front page of the Washington Post. Everyone already knows that Trump is an incompetent buffoon, after all.