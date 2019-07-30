California Bans Trump From Ballot

President Trump will be ineligible for California’s primary ballot next year unless he discloses his tax returns under a state law that immediately took effect Tuesday, an unprecedented mandate that is almost certain to spark a high-profile court fight and might encourage other states to adopt their own unconventional rules for presidential candidates.
This will go to court instantly, of course, and I have no idea what the law says about this. And of course, it would be more meaningful if it came out of a swing state like Florida or Pennsylvania. And it would matter yet more if it applied to the general election, not just the primary. Still, it helps lock in place California’s role as chief troll to the president.
Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.