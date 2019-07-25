2 hours ago

Car Industry Goes Behind Trump’s Back, Cuts Mileage Deal

Kevin Drum

Oh my, what will Donald Trump do now?

Four automakers from three continents have struck a deal with California to produce more fuel-efficient cars for their U.S. fleets in coming years, undercutting one of the Trump administration’s most aggressive climate policy rollbacks. The compromise between the California Air Resources Board and Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW of North America came after weeks of secret negotiations and could shape future U.S. vehicle production, even as White House officials aim to relax gas mileage standards for the nation’s cars, pickup trucks and SUVs.

So the car folks were meeting in secret to avoid Trump’s wrath and now they have a deal to increase mileage standards. This means that California has something they like, the car folks have something they like, and Trump is left with nothing to do except hold his breath until his face turns blue. Will Mr. “cleanest air in the world” insist on killing an agreement that would clean up the air even more and reduce our dependence on foreign oil?

Probably. Wait and see.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

