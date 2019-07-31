2 hours ago

Donald Trump Makes a Play for the Kim Kardashian Vote

Ron Sachs/CNP via ZUMA

ASAP Rocky has just gone on trial in Sweden:

When Rocky went on trial here on Tuesday along with two members of his entourage, few were very surprised when Robert C. O’Brien took a seat in the courtroom, joining the journalists and a handful of teenage rap fans and curious onlookers already assembled there.

Mr. O’Brien is the president’s special envoy for hostage affairs. “The president asked me to come here and support these American citizens,” Mr. O’Brien said in an interview. “I’ll be here until they come home.”

Man, Trump is really jonesing for the Kim Kardashian vote, isn’t he? That’s no surprise, I guess, and who knows? Maybe it’s even smart. Who wants to be on Kim Kardashian’s bad side?

