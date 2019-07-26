Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Is Set In Stone

The most remarkable thing about Donald Trump is how eerily stable his approval rating is. Here is 538’s chart over the past year:

After the Republican tax cut passed in late 2017, Trump’s approval rating rose to 41 percent and it’s stayed within two points of that ever since. I don’t know if this is good or bad—bad for Trump, I suppose, since that’s a tough re-elect number—or if there’s much Trump can do to improve it. But it’s definitely unusual. It sure looks like nearly everyone has their mind made up about Trump and isn’t likely to change it.