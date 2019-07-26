Friday Cat Blogging – 26 July 2019

Here is Hilbert lounging around on an old briefcase from the 1990s—back when I had to pack more than just a tablet for a business trip. Something about this picture made me think that it deserved the Ansel Adams treatment, and of course Hilbert himself is blanketed in glorious black-and-white fur already. So black and white it is.

And by the way, that fur is more glorious than ever. Hilbert’s latest favorite thing is to get brushed (Hopper is indifferent towards brushing), and when we go upstairs he now cannonballs after us, jumps on the bed, and start meowing loudly for his nightly brushing. Then the purring machine starts.