Friday Cat Blogging – 5 July 2019

My parents both went to USC, so naturally I’ve been a USC fan all my life. But I wonder if I should change loyalties? When I was roaming around the UCLA campus last weekend I discovered that there’s a UCLA cat. He apparently belongs to the Department of World Arts and Culture, which provides him with a food bowl and a note to please not overfeed the cat. Perhaps one of my readers happens to know someone who knows someone who knows the cat’s name?

Anyway, it was a very calm and friendly cat, and it certainly says good things about UCLA that they have a little mascot like this around. Does USC have a cat?

UPDATE: Apparently this cat used to hang out at the Powell Library and is known as Powell Cat. Fan club is here. But why did his loyalties change to the World Arts building?

And for you dog lovers, I also have a UCLA dog. This guy had just finished doing his business on the lawn, and as you can see, he was pretty pleased with himself. I photoshopped out his leash in order to provide the illusion of total freedom for this fine-looking canine.

