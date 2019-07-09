Good Ol’ Joe Biden Is Kicking Donald Trump’s Ass

A couple of weeks ago I scoffed at the notion that everyone was claiming Joe Biden was the most electable Democrat. But guess what? It kinda looks like he is:

At the moment, Biden is the only Democrat beating Trump in a head-to-head matchup by more than a point or two. And that’s after the tough treatment he got from Kamala Harris in the last debate.

It’s early days and things change. There’s no reason to take this too seriously. Still, at this point it looks like good ol’ Grampa Joe is by far the strongest Democrat against Grampa Donald.