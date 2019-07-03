I’ll Bet Atrios $100 That Automated Cars Will Be Just Fine

After reading an article about “level 2/3” automated cars—the computer drives but you’re required to keep your eyes on the road so you can take over if you have to—Atrios says:

Insurance Rates Are Gonna Skyrocket A couple liability suits and insurance companies are gonna drive these things off the road.

Aha! Finally a testable prediction, and one we can test in the fairly near term. I’m willing to bet a $100 contribution to Planned Parenthood that insurance rates will not skyrocket by, say, two years from now. Or one. Or three. Whatever. I’ll take the non-skyrocket side of any reasonable wager on this subject.