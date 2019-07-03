2 hours ago

I’ll Bet Atrios $100 That Automated Cars Will Be Just Fine

Peter Byrne/PA Wire via ZUMA

After reading an article about “level 2/3” automated cars—the computer drives but you’re required to keep your eyes on the road so you can take over if you have to—Atrios says:

Insurance Rates Are Gonna Skyrocket

A couple liability suits and insurance companies are gonna drive these things off the road.

Aha! Finally a testable prediction, and one we can test in the fairly near term. I’m willing to bet a $100 contribution to Planned Parenthood that insurance rates will not skyrocket by, say, two years from now. Or one. Or three. Whatever. I’ll take the non-skyrocket side of any reasonable wager on this subject.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal.

