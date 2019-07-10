In California, Obamacare Rates Are Going Down

Last year California restored Obamacare’s individual mandate penalty within the state and directed the money to be used to increase subsidies for middle-income families. One of the results is that rate increases for next year are zero or lower:

I’ve added a column to the table making an approximate adjustment for inflation. The bottom line is that nearly everyone will pay less for insurance in 2020 than in 2019. This is what can happen when a state is actually serious about making Obamacare work as well as possible for everyone.