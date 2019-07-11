34 mins ago

Lunchtime Photo

Last night I asked my sister to pick a flower for today’s photo. How about a daisy? she said. Luckily I have one on tap, so today’s photo is a garland chrysanthemum, also known as a garland daisy, growing among the sunflowers in a scrubby patch of weeds at the Great Park in Irvine. According to Wikipedia, the leaves are “an important ingredient in Taiwanese oyster omelettes and, when young, are used along with stems to flavor soup and stir-fry.” Oyster omelettes?

April 20, 2019 — Irvine, California

