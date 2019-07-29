4 hours ago

Lunchtime Photo

When I took my trip to the Blue Ridge Parkway I didn’t have very much specific in mind. But there was one thing I wanted a picture of: a cardinal. I know, I know: to you eastern folks this is no big deal. They flit around in your backyards every day. But we don’t have cardinals out here in California, and I wanted a picture of one.

Unfortunately, they turned out to be skittish little things, always flying away when I caught sight of one. In the end, the best picture I got was from my car window. I was driving into Floyd, Virginia, for dinner, and found one sitting on a branch right off the road. I lowered my window and took a bunch of shots. Someday maybe I’ll do better, but for now this is the best picture I managed to get.

May 7, 2019 — Near Floyd, Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.