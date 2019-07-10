Ridgecrest Earthquake Update

I promise not to become earthquake central around here, but since I mentioned the Garlock fault yesterday, here’s an update:

The light green lines show the two new fault segments outlined by the aftershocks. The red line is the Garlock fault. As you can see, there was a fair amount of stress on a piece of the Garlock, but the only aftershocks have been a fair distance away from there. So maybe the Garlock isn’t in a lot of danger after all.

Then again, maybe it is. This has been your updated earthquake forecast for the day.