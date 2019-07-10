34 mins ago

Ridgecrest Earthquake Update

I promise not to become earthquake central around here, but since I mentioned the Garlock fault yesterday, here’s an update:

The light green lines show the two new fault segments outlined by the aftershocks. The red line is the Garlock fault. As you can see, there was a fair amount of stress on a piece of the Garlock, but the only aftershocks have been a fair distance away from there. So maybe the Garlock isn’t in a lot of danger after all.

Then again, maybe it is. This has been your updated earthquake forecast for the day.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.