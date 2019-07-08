2 hours ago

Trump: Brexit Would Have Gone Better If They’d Listened to Trump

After the Mail on Sunday published leaked cables from the UK ambassador calling Donald Trump clumsy and inept, it was inevitable that Trump would reply:

I don’t remember: did Trump ever tell us how he thought Brexit should be handled? We’d all love to hear it. I’m sure his buddy Boris will follow his advice, though.

As for the ambassador, he’s now persona non grata—which, in fairness, is hardly a surprise. No ambassador can stick around after he’s been caught telling the bare truth. They all do it, but we have to pretend they don’t or else the whole diplomatic edifice of the world would collapse. No worries, though: I’m sure he’ll land on his feet.

