Trump Orders Sherman Tank Reactivated

Everybody is making fun of Donald Trump for saying this today:

Trump tells pool in Oval Office there will be tanks at July 4 celebration, as we reported this morning. “And we’re gonna have some tanks stationed outside… So we have to put them in certain areas but we have the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abram tanks.” — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 1, 2019

What you all are missing is that our July 4th celebration in DC really will have brand new Sherman tanks. Trump has a well-known fondness for things from the good old days, and on his first day in office he secretly ordered the Army to resurrect the Sherman. It was supposed to be a surprise, but you know Trump. He just can’t keep a secret.