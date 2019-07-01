31 mins ago

Trump Orders Sherman Tank Reactivated

New model Sherman tank, serial number 000001 with special solid gold barrel, for Trump to ride around in on the White House lawn.Department of Defense

Everybody is making fun of Donald Trump for saying this today:

What you all are missing is that our July 4th celebration in DC really will have brand new Sherman tanks. Trump has a well-known fondness for things from the good old days, and on his first day in office he secretly ordered the Army to resurrect the Sherman. It was supposed to be a surprise, but you know Trump. He just can’t keep a secret.

