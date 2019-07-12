1 hour ago

Trump Still Looking Hard For the Best People

Hey, I was wondering about this:

Thanks for saving me from having to count this up. This means that two-thirds of Trump’s cabinet has been fired or resigned since he took office (14 out of 22). Remember back in the day, when the problem with government was simple: presidents kept hiring idiots and Trump was going to fix that by hiring only the best people? I guess he’s still looking for those people.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

