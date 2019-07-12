Trump Still Looking Hard For the Best People

Hey, I was wondering about this:
Same point in presidency, departures:
Bush 1
Obama 0
Trump 14 https://t.co/z4bolKz3un
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 12, 2019
Thanks for saving me from having to count this up. This means that two-thirds of Trump’s cabinet has been fired or resigned since he took office (14 out of 22). Remember back in the day, when the problem with government was simple: presidents kept hiring idiots and Trump was going to fix that by hiring only the best people? I guess he’s still looking for those people.
