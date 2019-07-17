Wages Are Up, But Will They Stay Up?

Still bored. My Twitter mentions are a cesspool right now. The white nationalists are out in force this evening for some reason.

Anyway, here is year-over-year growth in wages for blue-collar workers for the past 20 years. We’ve had a nice uptick over the past year or so, the fifth time since 1999 that wage growth has been above 1 percent for a sustained period. The dashed orange line shows the average over the period of the chart.

However, wages have already started to tick back down. Here’s an up close and personal look at just the past few years: