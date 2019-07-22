Why Does the Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Lie So Much?

As I was perusing reaction to the budget deal earlier this afternoon, I happened to run across the Wall Street Journal’s editorial opinion. It was generally uninteresting (they want entitlement cuts), but I was amused by their disapproving description of the slush fund used to bankroll overseas wars:

The defense contingency fund is a gimmick from the Obama era that might not pass Congress again.

Here is a history of the gimmick “from the Obama era”:

The contingency fund, as anyone who was alive at the time knows, was a Bush-era gimmick that Obama steadily cut back. I can assure you that the editorial board of the Journal knows this perfectly well.

This is why you can never trust a word they say. Even on something as trivial as this, they feel the need to flatly lie. It’s pathological.