4 hours ago

Why Does the Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Lie So Much?

As I was perusing reaction to the budget deal earlier this afternoon, I happened to run across the Wall Street Journal’s editorial opinion. It was generally uninteresting (they want entitlement cuts), but I was amused by their disapproving description of the slush fund used to bankroll overseas wars:

The defense contingency fund is a gimmick from the Obama era that might not pass Congress again.

Here is a history of the gimmick “from the Obama era”:

The contingency fund, as anyone who was alive at the time knows, was a Bush-era gimmick that Obama steadily cut back. I can assure you that the editorial board of the Journal knows this perfectly well.

This is why you can never trust a word they say. Even on something as trivial as this, they feel the need to flatly lie. It’s pathological.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.