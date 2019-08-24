24 Hours of Donald Trump

Over the last 24 hours Donald Trump has:
- Accused Jews who support Democrats of being disloyal.
- Explained that Kashmir is a difficult problem because “You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn’t say they get along so great.”
- Canceled a planned visit to Denmark because they declined to discuss the sale of Greenland.
- Thanked a nutcase conspiracy theorist who said that Israeli Jews “love him like he is the second coming of God.”
- Told reporters “I am the chosen one” to take on China.
- Said the prime minister of Denmark was “nasty” about his proposal to buy Greenland and he’s not going to let her talk to him that way.
- Confirmed his disloyalty remark: “If you vote for a Democrat, you’re being disloyal to the Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel.”
This is not the behavior of a man in control of his faculties. It’s just not.
