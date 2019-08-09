I’m sitting in the Bogotá airport about an hour away from returning home. I haven’t written much about my visit to Colombia, mostly for reasons outside my control, but I will!

For now, I’d just like to say that the first thing everyone said to me when I told them where I was going was some version of But is it safe? I assured them it was, but that was based only on what I’d read about it. I admit I had a few bouts of nervousness myself.

Having been here for a week, though, I can say that everything I read was right. I simply never sensed a moment of danger during the entire visit. The adults were all just going about their business, the teenagers were all having a good time, and there wasn’t the slightest sense of threat anywhere or anytime. I felt safer than I do in Rome.

On the other hand, the Bogotá airport is the only one I’ve been to that has no signage telling you where to return a rental car. Weird.