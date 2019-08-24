Donald Trump Has Grievances

Trump administration officials have outlined their plans for this weekend’s G7 meeting:
As the officials outlined Trump’s agenda for the meeting, they indicated the president would spend much of his time touting his own economic record and bluntly criticizing several allies for their slowing growth. He has a long list of grievances he plans to air, the officials said.
In other words, the same as usual. How about if this time we don’t even bother to cover the Trump show?
