Education in the United States

I don’t have any special reason for posting this. But during this season of political campaigns and the white working class and beer track vs. wine track and all that, I sometimes wonder if everybody truly knows who the “real Americans” are these days.

The answer is that we are all real Americans, but those with a postsecondary degree considerably outnumber those with only a high school diploma. That doesn’t make them any more real than anyone else, but it sure doesn’t make them any less real either.