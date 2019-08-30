Friday Cat Blogging – 30 August 2019

Two of our favorite people in the world had their first baby a week ago. Everyone is back home now and thriving, and that means it’s time for young Dylan to make the acquaintance of Tony the cat, who you may remember from last year. All my plans for this week’s catblogging went out the window as soon as I saw the pictures of this momentous occasion. Mom is the one snapping photos for the historical record; Dad is being careful to stay still and not alarm anyone; Tony is cautiously checking out the tiny human; and Dylan is obviously a little . . . unsure . . . of what to make of this gigantic orange furball that weighs as much as he does.

As you can see, Tony settled down a few minutes later, apparently approving of the new addition, who will surely grow up to be an excellent servant someday. Dylan appears to be settling in too, but still keeping a watchful eye out. That’s probably wise.

NOTE: No cats or babies were harmed in the making of this post.