31 mins ago

I Want To Be on Trump’s Enemies List

From the New York Times:

A loose network of conservative operatives allied with the White House is pursuing what they say will be an aggressive operation to discredit news organizations deemed hostile to President Trump by publicizing damaging information about journalists.

….Operatives have closely examined more than a decade’s worth of public posts and statements by journalists, the people familiar with the operation said. Only a fraction of what the network claims to have uncovered has been made public, the people said, with more to be disclosed as the 2020 election heats up. The research is said to extend to members of journalists’ families who are active in politics, as well as liberal activists and other political opponents of the president.

Do me next! The red rose brigade can help you out with tweets about how I hate homeless people and mistreat my cats. If that’s not enough, I’ll be happy to write some new tweets that make the grade. I’ve always wanted to be on an enemies list of some kind but I’ve always missed out. I feel like this might be my last chance.

