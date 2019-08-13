2 hours ago

Inflation Stays Mostly Steady in July

The inflation rate ticked up slightly in July, but it’s basically been flat since the end of last year and is considerably under the peaks of 2018. However, the core inflation rate, which excludes erratic food and energy prices, continued its yearlong level above the headline rate as well as its two-year resistance to falling below 2 percent:

The Fed pays primary attention to the core inflation rate under the theory that the headline rate will eventually move toward it. It’s a pretty good theory, but at the same time, a two year-average just a hair above 2 percent is still not something to worry too much about. And more to the point, even though core inflation has increased for the past two months in a row, it shows no real sign of acceleration.

A core inflation rate above 2 percent is one reason the Fed is being cautious about stimulating the economy. If I were king of the world I’d suggest the Fed get cautious when the core rate rises above 3 percent for a while or shows signs of significant acceleration. But I am not king of the world.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.