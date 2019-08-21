Job Growth in 2018 Slower Than We Thought

The BLS has revised its jobs numbers downward by half a million:
New data reveals slower employment growth (we extrapolated revisions) going into 2020.
Maturing #labor market will mean less job growth going forward pic.twitter.com/QRC3hann9A
— Gregory Daco (@GregDaco) August 21, 2019
This is half a million out of 150 million, so it’s not some sort of epic disaster or anything. Still, it’s a big revision and yet another indicator that the economy is perhaps a little weaker than we’ve been thinking.
