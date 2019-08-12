Lunchtime Photo

This is the Linn Cove Viaduct, completed in 1987 as the final piece of the Blue Ridge Parkway. It curves around Grandfather Mountain and apparently took a long time to finish because the original route was much higher on the mountain and the owner of the property didn’t like it. When a lower elevation route was approved, he donated the land to the National Park Service and the viaduct was finished a few years later.

The viaduct is only a few hundred yards long, and I almost missed it the first time I drove over it. I’m sure it’s beautiful in the fall, but I was lucky to go over it on a nice day with some lovely clouds forming.