Lunchtime Photo

Today is flower day, and I’ve got loads of flower pictures from all over the world to choose from. Marian, however, is quite taken with the bearded iris that’s blooming in our backyard right now, so here it is, with its beard front and center. The color is a little off for some reason, though. My camera’s white balance is set to automatic as usual, but it nonetheless produced more blue than I see in real life. I’m not sure why.
