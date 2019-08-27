32 mins ago

Lunchtime Photo

Most of the deer I saw on my Blue Ridge Parkway expedition were shy and ran away before I could snap a picture of them. But not this one. In fact, it was so un-shy that I literally had to clap my hands and yell at it just to get it to turn its head. It finally did once or twice, but even though I was quite near it soon went back to ignoring me and munching on the grass.

May 6, 2019 — Simmons Gap, Skyline Drive, Virginia

