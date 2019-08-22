The Shame of Pacifica High School

This is definitely not the way you’d like to see your alma mater make the front page of the LA Times:

When this story first broke a few days ago, I held out a brief hope that it was about the Pacifica High School in Oxnard. No such luck. And since then it’s just gotten worse. The story has exploded worldwide and the latest news is that “several other videos showing students engaged in hate speech have surfaced.”

On the bright side, that building in the picture is Pacifica’s brand new theater, now the second largest in the Garden Grove Unified School District. Doesn’t it look nice?