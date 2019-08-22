3 hours ago

The Shame of Pacifica High School

This is definitely not the way you’d like to see your alma mater make the front page of the LA Times:

When this story first broke a few days ago, I held out a brief hope that it was about the Pacifica High School in Oxnard. No such luck. And since then it’s just gotten worse. The story has exploded worldwide and the latest news is that “several other videos showing students engaged in hate speech have surfaced.”

On the bright side, that building in the picture is Pacifica’s brand new theater, now the second largest in the Garden Grove Unified School District. Doesn’t it look nice?

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.