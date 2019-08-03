Trump Treats Evangelicals Like Idiots Yet Again

I know I should be over this by now, but the sheer gall of Donald Trump is still hard to believe. This morning he retweeted this from evangelical leader Franklin Graham:

5 yrs ago today Dr. Kent Brantly arrived at @EmoryUniversity Hospital after contracting the Ebola virus while serving w/@SamaritansPurse in Liberia. He was the 1st Ebola patient to set foot in the U.S. We still thank God for the miracle of his healing. pic.twitter.com/99S12j828V — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 2, 2019

Five years plus one day ago, Trump tweeted this:

The U.S. cannot allow EBOLA infected people back. People that go to far away places to help out are great-but must suffer the consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2014

Evangelicals to this day are exercised over a description of them in 1993 as “poor, uneducated, and easy to command.” But if they’re truly unable to see through such obvious and cynical pandering, maybe they deserved it all along.