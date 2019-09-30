3 hours ago

Access to Decent Health Care Is Good For Everyone

The Washington Post reports that Obamacare has probably made people healthier:

It is difficult to prove conclusively that the law has made a difference in people’s health, but some strong evidence has emerged in the past few years. Compared with similar people who have stable coverage through their jobs, previously uninsured people who bought ACA health plans with federal subsidies had a big jump in detection of high blood pressure and in the number of prescriptions they had filled, according to a 2018 study in the journal Health Affairs.

And after the law allowed young adults to stay longer on their parents’ insurance policies, fewer 19- to 25-year-olds with asthma failed to see a doctor because it cost too much, according to an analysis of survey results published earlier this year by researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There’s more along these lines, and it’s nice to see it highlighted. At the same time, there’s something weirdly pointless about all these studies. I mean, we all know what Obamacare did: it gave lots of people access to decent health care that they didn’t have before. And either you believe that access to decent health care is good for your health or you don’t. If you do, then Obamacare has to have worked almost by definition. If you don’t, then we should dismantle the entire health care industry and spend our money on something else.

We all know the answer to this question, and we’ve proved it by putting our money where our mouths are: we believe, strongly and unequivocally, that access to decent health care is an enormous benefit. Given that, it’s not really possible to believe that providing access to decent health care for the poor is anything but good for them. Right?

WHERE WILL THE FACTS LEAD US?

The weeks and months ahead will be among the most consequential of our political lives: a president who puts his interests above the public's; who flouts the law; and who, up to this point, has been protected by an administration and legislators who have looked the other way.

Mother Jones—and that includes you, our community of readers and changemakers—was built for a moment like this, and we're going into overdrive to separate fact from fiction.

Follow the latest impeachment developments here, and please consider supporting our journalism with a donation today. Your contribution will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 total, as part of our special campaign, The Moment for Mother Jones.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.