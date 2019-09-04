2 hours ago

After Mass Shootings, Republicans Pass Laws to Loosen Gun Restrictions

Via Tyler Cowen, a new paper analyzes the response of state legislatures to mass shootings:

Democrats and Republicans respond differently to mass shootings…. Republican legislatures enact 32% more laws the year after a mass shooting than in other years…. When there is a Republican-controlled legislature, mass shootings lead to more firearm laws that loosen gun control. Our point estimates indicate that a mass shooting in the previous year increases the number of enacted laws that loosen gun restrictions by 115% in states with Republican-controlled legislatures.

The mind reels.

