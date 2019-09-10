Charts of the Day: Income Growth in 2018

Oh glorious day! The Census Bureau has finally released its income figures for 2018. These are not the most comprehensive income estimates around, but they’re good measures of basic money income and they use CPI-RS-U, a good measure of inflation, to show real income over the years. Here’s the basic data going through 2018:

Incomes continued to increase in 2018, but the rate of growth slowed down to a bit less than 1 percent. This is yet another sign that our current economic expansion may be running out of steam.

There are plenty of other things in the Census data, one of which I’ll get to later, but it’s useful right away to break this down by sex:

Interestingly, personal income for men was up only slightly, by 0.6 percent. However, personal income for women remained strong, growing at 4.0 percent. Over the past four years, men’s income has grown 2.3 percent per year while women’s income has grown 3.3 percent per year.