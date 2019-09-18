Confess Your Climate Sins? Seriously?

What in the name of all that’s holy is this?

Seriously? Confess your climate sins? Are reeducation camps next?

Congratulations, NBC. This is probably the most efficient possible way to ensure that nothing gets done about climate change. In one stroke it:

Perpetuates the myth that voluntary individual action makes much of a difference.

Makes people feel guilty about ordinary, everyday activities.

And then turns the whole thing into a game where we absolve ourselves with a public confession.

Climate change isn’t a game, and trying to make people feel bad about living their lives isn’t going to increase support for the kinds of things that really make a difference. It just gives people a reason to put climate change out of their minds in order to avoid having to feel guilty about it. Knock it off.