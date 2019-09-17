Lunchtime Photo

This is a picture of Linville Falls, a popular attraction on the Blue Ridge Parkway. It was taken from Chimney View, and it’s the best picture postcard rendering of the falls:

However, I didn’t stop there, and I have the pics to prove it. I hiked all the way up to Erwin’s View in order to get the grandest possible vista. I’m not sure I could do this today, but I took my Blue Ridge Parkway trip during the brief period when I was boycotting the Evil Dex. I was a whole lot more energetic without that stuff.