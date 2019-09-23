Lunchtime Photo

I have a feeling that we’re going to need a whole lot of calm, peaceful pictures this week, so let’s start with this exquisitely ethereal view of the Blue Ridge Mountains in springtime. Ommm…
I have a feeling that we’re going to need a whole lot of calm, peaceful pictures this week, so let’s start with this exquisitely ethereal view of the Blue Ridge Mountains in springtime. Ommm…
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.