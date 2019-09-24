Lunchtime Photo

Continuing our series of soothing, serene photos, this is possibly the most amiable dog ever. I was sitting on the ground taking pictures of something else when he saw me and immedately came waddling my way. He never stopped or hesitated. He just made a very slow beeline for my lap, plonked himself down, and started snerfling while I rubbed his tummy. I have a feeling that if it had been up to him, I would still be in Colombia in that exact spot to this day.
Ommm.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.