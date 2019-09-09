NYT: Sharpiegate Nearly Got Some Folks Fired

Sharpiegate continue to get ever more contemptible:

The Secretary of Commerce threatened to fire top employees at NOAA on Friday after the agency’s Birmingham office contradicted President Trump’s claim that Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, according to three people familiar with the discussion.

That threat led to an unusual, unsigned statement later that Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration disavowing the office’s own position that Alabama was not at risk….Officials at the White House and the Commerce Department declined to comment on administration involvement in the NOAA statement.