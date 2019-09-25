2 hours ago

Press Conference Madness

Well, that was quite a press conference from our president, wasn’t it? Just a long farrago of lies and wild accusations made up out of whole cloth, none of which I feel like giving more oxygen. But it was vintage Trump: whatever accusations are made against him he simply turns around and makes against his enemies, both perceived and real. This will then get amplified by his allies in conservative media.

Strap in, folks. It’s gonna get bumpy.

The weeks and months ahead will be among the most consequential of our political lives: a president who puts his interests above the public's; who flouts the law; and who, up to this point, has been protected by an administration and legislators who have looked the other way.

