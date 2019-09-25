Press Conference Madness

Well, that was quite a press conference from our president, wasn’t it? Just a long farrago of lies and wild accusations made up out of whole cloth, none of which I feel like giving more oxygen. But it was vintage Trump: whatever accusations are made against him he simply turns around and makes against his enemies, both perceived and real. This will then get amplified by his allies in conservative media.
Strap in, folks. It’s gonna get bumpy.
