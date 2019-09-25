Well, we have the readout of President Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “The United States has been very good to Ukraine,” Donald Trump tells him. Then there’s this:

Trump not only asked Zelensky to look into Hunter Biden, but also into the bizarre conspiracy theory that Ukrainians were behind the DNC server hack. Zelensky, who is pathetically eager to suck up to Trump, just agrees to everything Trump asks.

Next, of course, is to find out what Rudy Giuliani and William Barr said to Zelensky. Trump said they’d be calling to follow up.