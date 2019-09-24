Trump Says He Will Release Ukraine Phone Call

Phase 7 coming right up!
I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
I have no doubt that this call will not include any explicit threats. It won’t have to. And in any case, there’s still the whistleblower complaint, which alleges a pattern of misconduct from Trump. We need to see that too.
